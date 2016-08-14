Audi Preview Q Range-Topping Q8 Concept

What you see below are teasers a near production ready Q8 SUV Coupe which will appear at the Detroit Motor Show. It is set to top Audi’s line-up of Q-badged SUV's but share it's engineering with the Q7. Come 2018, it will take aim at the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE and will have a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engine in V6 and V8 forms.There will also be a hybrid offering as the sketches below show an e-tron badge. The car will roughly measure the same size as the Q7 but will feature a more slanting roofline.Talking about the concept, Audi design boss Marc Lichte said: "With the Audi Q8 concept, we have created a new spearhead within our Q model line. Its design strongly evokes sportiness and prestige. What’s more, we believe an important aspect of this show car is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roofline."