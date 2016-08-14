Aventador Owner Is Back This Time Trying To Get Homeless Man A Job
Remember the Lamborghini Aventador owner who made this homeless guy's day? Well he is back...
Remember the Lamborghini Aventador owner who made this homeless guy's day? Well he is back with another clip where he really tries to make a difference and help him land a job. Some people have been saying he is exploiting the less-fortunate man and some think the whole thing is fake but I do still think there is a lot of good out there and will take this video as fact and someone being a good Samaritan.
