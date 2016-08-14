Powered by Blogger.
Aventador Owner Is Back This Time Trying To Get Homeless Man A Job

Remember the Lamborghini Aventador owner who made this homeless guy's day? Well he is back with another clip where he really tries to make a difference and help him land a job. Some people have been saying he is exploiting the less-fortunate man and some think the whole thing is fake but I do still think there is a lot of good out there and will take this video as fact and someone being a good Samaritan.

