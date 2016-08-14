Powered by Blogger.
BMW M4 GTS Owner Kits His Trailer Out Like A Track Addict

He simply wants to transport his special machine to the track in style.
10:53:00
The chap who built this trailer is clearly a track addict and simply wants to transport his special machine to the track in style. He is so excited about his purchase that the trailer has been completed before the arrival of his limited edition Bavarian machine. What are your thoughts about the design and graphics on the trailer? If you got it flaunt it right?





[Photo's via Bimmerpost]
