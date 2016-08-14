The chap who built this trailer is clearly a track addict and simply wants to transport his special machine to the track in style. He is so excited about his purchase that the trailer has been completed before the arrival of his limited edition Bavarian machine. What are your thoughts about the design and graphics on the trailer? If you got it flaunt it right?
[Photo's via Bimmerpost]
BMW M4 GTS Owner Kits His Trailer Out Like A Track Addict
He simply wants to transport his special machine to the track in style.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: