Carbon Fiber Dynamics Created Their Own BMW M2 GTS

Carbon Fiber Dynamics Created Their Own BMW M2 GTS

Carbon Fibre Dynamics have jumped at the opportunity to fiddle with the little M2.
10:19:00
Carbon Fibre Dynamics have jumped at the opportunity to fiddle with the little M2 and the result is pretty much a more hardcore car looking like the imaginary GTS. As a starter, the bodykit has been completely replaced with carbon fibre components. At the front we see a three-piece front lip that provides additional air to the brakes. At the back we see an adjustable rear wing which provides more downforce. The bonnet and roof are replaced with carbon fibre versions which saves a respective 9 and 5 kilos. At the rear of the car is also a new diffuser that looks a lot more aggressive. The motor has been slightly tweaked to deliver 31 more horsepower which may not be enough to match the insane looks but the M2 in stock form is fast enough for most people.



Tags BMW Carbon Fiber Dynamics
BMW Carbon Fiber Dynamics

