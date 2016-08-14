Carlsson Turns Mercedes-AMG C63 S Into 616 HP Super Saloon









Carlsson only tackle cars with serious performance in stock form so it comes as no surprise that they have turned their attention to the mighty Mercedes-AMG C63 S. After they are done with it, the (super) saloon will push out 616 horses and 825 Nm of torque. This is a 113 hp and 125 Nm gain over the factory car which improves the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time by 0.2 seconds (3.8 seconds).The aero kit consists of a front spoiler lip, augmented air intake frames, aero flaps, side skirts, rear apron, diffuser and two pairs of black-chromed tailpipes. The Carlsson kit is being offered in two stages. Stage 1 costing €9,990 without VAT and consists of a front spoiler, rear skirt insert, rear diffuser, sport rear silencer and rear spoiler, whereas the second adds air ducts, mudguards as well as the air outlet cover and is available for €15,990 excluding VAT. To wrap the exterior cosmetics up the car has been fitted with their new 20" Carlsson Wheel 1/10 X alloy wheel which can be finished in either 'Brilliant Edition' or 'Dark Series'.