Elemental RP1 Takes Aim At Production Car Nurburgring Lap Record

The updated Elemental RP1 produces 1000kg's of downforce and now wants to take the crown as King of the Ring for a production car. It will have to be faster around the Green Hell than the Radical SR8LM, which set the current record of 6min 48sec back in 2009."It’s in our DNA to go for the lap time," said aero pack co-developer Mark Taylor. "Ultimately, we’ll be going to all of the big tracks to put in good laps, with the aim of setting the fastest times."Taylor likened the ownership experience of an RP1 to that of a racing car, because of the constant evolution and improvement of the package. The car that attempts the Nürburgring lap time could therefore be even faster and produce more downforce than the current RP1.Elemental delivered its first customer RP1 earlier this month. The model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 320bhp and can reach 60mph in an estimated 2.8sec.