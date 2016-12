50 weeks into the crazy year of 2016 and here are we are with some amazing spots! Highlights are; BMW M3 GTS 'Lookalike', Ferrari F12tdf, Ferrari 599 GTO, McLaren 650S LeMans, LaFerrari, Jaguar F-Type SVR, Ultima GTR and this awesome shot of a Magnus Walker inspired Porsche 991 GT3 RS in Cape Town.