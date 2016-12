Second last ExoticSpotSA post of the year and the spots have been fantastic!

Second last ExoticSpotSA post of the year and the spots have been fantastic! Highlights include; chrome blue Porsche Boxster, bumble bee Mustang, C63 S Coupe Edition 1, Audi R8 GT, Manual Aston Martin V12 Vantage S, Maserati Levante, Jaguar F-Type SVR, Jaguar F-Type Project 7 and this clean Aventador Coupe spotted in Pretoria.