ExoticSpotSA Week 53 2016

What a year it has been! The final ExoticSpotSA for 2016 is here and this is what was submitted... Highlights include; SL65 AMG Black Series on the road and in combo with Nissan GT-R, Protonic Red BMW i8 with AC Schnitzer kit, white 458 Speciale, Novitec Ferrari F12, 500K Mercedes-Benz, Gallardo shooting flames at Kyalami and this stunning combo shot of a Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet and Ferrari 458 Spider.