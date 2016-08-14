Powered by Blogger.
Home ExoticSpotSA South Africa #ExoticSpotSA Week 53 2016

#ExoticSpotSA Week 53 2016

What a year it has been! The final ExoticSpotSA for 2016 is here and this is what was submitted...
10:06:00
What a year it has been! The final ExoticSpotSA for 2016 is here and this is what was submitted... Highlights include; SL65 AMG Black Series on the road and in combo with Nissan GT-R, Protonic Red BMW i8 with AC Schnitzer kit, white 458 Speciale, Novitec Ferrari F12, 500K Mercedes-Benz, Gallardo shooting flames at Kyalami and this stunning combo shot of a Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet and Ferrari 458 Spider.

























ExoticSpotSA South Africa

