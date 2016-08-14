Ferrari Powered Toyota GT86 Is The Best Santa Sleigh
Also, it has a big silly red reindeer nose.
Firtly, Merry Christmas to all of you petrol heads! Post publishing will be slowing down until the new year as I also need a holiday but what better way to end things off than watching a professional drifter act as Santa in a Ferrari powered GT86. This is the car lovingly referred to as the GT4586. It sounds amazing. It’s ridiculous. It shoots fire out from under the engine. Also, it has a big silly red reindeer nose.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: