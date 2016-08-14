Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Ferrari Toyota Video Ferrari Powered Toyota GT86 Is The Best Santa Sleigh

Ferrari Powered Toyota GT86 Is The Best Santa Sleigh

Also, it has a big silly red reindeer nose.
07:30:00
Share To:
Firtly, Merry Christmas to all of you petrol heads! Post publishing will be slowing down until the new year as I also need a holiday but what better way to end things off than watching a professional drifter act as Santa in a Ferrari powered GT86. This is the car lovingly referred to as the GT4586. It sounds amazing. It’s ridiculous. It shoots fire out from under the engine. Also, it has a big silly red reindeer nose.

Share
Tags Ferrari Toyota Video
Banner
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Ferrari Toyota Video

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.