Mercedes-Amg G-Power Create Their Own Mercedes-AMG GT 'Black Series'

G-Power Create Their Own Mercedes-AMG GT 'Black Series'

Starting with a stock GT they slapped on their new Bi-Tronik 5 power module.
09:01:00
Typically working on BMW's, G-Power has turned their attention to the competition in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GT. Starting with a stock GT they slapped on their new Bi-Tronik 5 power module which upped the output to a GT R beating 610 horses. To complete the package, G-Power adds a set of Hurricane RR wheels, which are lighter than the stock set, reduce unsprung mass, and are available in a variety of colors.




Mercedes-Amg

