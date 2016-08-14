GTI Clubsport S Tuned To 480 Horepower

The VW Golf GTI Clubsport S currently holds the lap record at the Nurburgring for a FWD car so one would think the 305 horses it comes with is enough. B&B Automobiltechnik are claiming to have pumped up the 2-0-litre turbocharged engine to an insane 480 horsepower. Mods also include a high-capacity fuel pump and performance injectors to take advantage of the extra air coming into the engine. Taking inspiration from its motorsport programs, B&B installed exhaust with a sports catalytic converter reduces back pressure. The company claims that the 480 horses and 620 Nm GTI will hit 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. I would like to see it to believe it but I would also rather the car be left in it's stock perfect form.