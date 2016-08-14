Is Your Car Costing You Too Much?

Owning a car is great. It's really not that surprising that people get so attached to their cars. After all, they're not just four wheels, and engine and a set of leather seats. Your car is an extension of yourself; it's a gateway to a world of freedom and independence. There's nothing like that feeling when you're out on the road with nothing but you, your thoughts and the feel of the tarmac under your tyres. But nothing brings you crashing back down to earth as much as when you see just how much the thing has cost you over the course of the month. A car can be one of the most expensive things that you own. Fortunately, there are plenty of things that you can do to reduce the cost of running your vehicle. Here are just a few.
Shop around for insurance
One of the biggest mistakes that a lot of car owners make is that they assume that their current insurer is going to give them the best deal. The thing is a lot of the time, the opposite of that is true. In fact, a lot of insurance companies are banking on the fact that you won't want to go anywhere else because it's easier. That way they can just keep charging you more than they need to because they can rest easy in the knowledge that you're not going to question it. The best thing that you can do is to shop around every single time your renewal comes up. See if you can find the best deal available and then tell your insurance company that you've found a better deal. In a lot of cases, they will be so eager for you not to leave that they will lower your premiums to match that quote, or even beat it! And if they don't, there's nothing wrong with jumping ship to get a better deal.
Do you need a mechanic?
One of the saddest things in modern society is how few of us actually know how to deal with any problems with our cars. Other than changing a tire and maybe the oil, the vast majority of people would have no idea what to do when they look at the engine of their vehicle. If you can teach yourself a few simple auto repair jobs, then you'll be able to save a tonne of money when it comes to the maintenance of your car. That way you only have to send it to a mechanic when there's something seriously wrong.
Watch your speed
One of the biggest costs of running a car is fuelling it. And one thing that far too many driver don't seem to realise is that the faster they drive, the faster they burn through fuel. A lot of cars actually have a point at which the engine is turning over so quickly that the fuel consumption skyrockets. Make sure you know what that limit is in your car so that you can try to stay below at much as you can. Not only are you going to save money on fuel but it's also going to make you a safer, more conscientious driver.
Click here to load more...
Post A Comment:
0 comments: