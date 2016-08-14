What you see below is a stunningly spec'd Aventador SV Roadster which has been involved in a crash on Park Lane in central London. Eyewitness reports suggest the Aventador SV was driven by a young man who was racing another Lamborghini when the SV rear-ended a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a Vauxhall Astra.
There were apparently no injuries which is good but the Lamborghini is looking a little worse for wear. If you take a look at some of the pictures, you will notice the roll-over bars have pushed through the roof which means the impact was severe enough to cause this.
Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Crashed In London By Student
What you see below is a stunningly spec'd Aventador SV Roadster which has been involved in a crash on Park Lane.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: