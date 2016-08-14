Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Crashed In London By Student

What you see below is a stunningly spec'd Aventador SV Roadster which has been involved in a crash on Park Lane in central London. Eyewitness reports suggest the Aventador SV was driven by a young man who was racing another Lamborghini when the SV rear-ended a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a Vauxhall Astra.There were apparently no injuries which is good but the Lamborghini is looking a little worse for wear. If you take a look at some of the pictures, you will notice the roll-over bars have pushed through the roof which means the impact was severe enough to cause this.