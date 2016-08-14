Powered by Blogger.
Home Mercedes-Amg Limited Edition Mercedes-AMG GT RS Could Be On The Way

Limited Edition Mercedes-AMG GT RS Could Be On The Way

The body will be even more aggressive.
08:13:00
There was some internet chatter last year about a possible AMG GT R coming and a GT RS to follow that. Well now that we have the details on the GT R what could the GT RS possibly bring to the table that the GT R doesn't? Well according to Autogespot, the GT RS will be limited to just 50 units and be developed with the help of Lewis Hamilton. As you can see in these spyshots below, the body will be even more aggressive with a different bumper featuring some canards and if this does come to fruition you can bet your bottom dollar that the power output will be close to if not the same as the new E63 S (603hp).

Mercedes-Amg

