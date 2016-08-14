The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe was unveiled online today in E400 guise but what about the range topper? With rumors on the street that the flagship variant of the range being the E50 AMG and not the E63 AMG some people are a little annoyed with this as it is a gloriously sexy looking machine. This has not stopped X-Tomi Design from putting the following image showing the new Coupe in AMG form.
Mercedes-AMG E63 Coupe Rendered
