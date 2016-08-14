The front lip, side skirts, diffuser insert, spoiler lip and rear wing give the BMW M2 an angry look and those bicolour wheels wrap things up nicely. No performance mods have been done so you can expect to get the standard 370 horsepower under the hood.
MTC Design Creates Cracking Looking BMW M2 Carbon Kit
The BMW M2 lends itself to tuners and we have seen many different teams take on the task...
The BMW M2 lends itself to tuners and we have seen many different teams take on the task with varying levels of success but this kit from MTC Design in Hong Kong is right up there with the best. To begin with it is wearing the sensational Long Beach Blue colour but the added carbon aero components accentuates the staunch lines and looks of the baby M Bimmer.
The front lip, side skirts, diffuser insert, spoiler lip and rear wing give the BMW M2 an angry look and those bicolour wheels wrap things up nicely. No performance mods have been done so you can expect to get the standard 370 horsepower under the hood.
