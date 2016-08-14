The Ferrari SP275 RW Competizione Packs The F12tdf V12

We saw the new one off from Ferrari a few weeks back but no one was sure what was under the hood. We can now confirm that it is indeed the 770 hp unit from the might F12tdf which should mean it's good for a 2.9 seconds sprint to 100 km/h. Along with the power-plant from the TDF, it also gets the four-wheel steering.The car's exterior design is what sets it apart from the F12tdf. Inspired by the classic 275 GT model of the 1960s, it features sleeker headlights and a more rounded grille as part an overall softer design. The headlight position, door mirrors and windscreen are the same as those of the F12tdf, however, as are the interior components.