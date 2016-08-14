Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Ferrari The Ferrari SP275 RW Competizione Packs The F12tdf V12

The Ferrari SP275 RW Competizione Packs The F12tdf V12

No one was sure what was under the hood.
09:50:00
Share To:
We saw the new one off from Ferrari a few weeks back but no one was sure what was under the hood. We can now confirm that it is indeed the 770 hp unit from the might F12tdf which should mean it's good for a 2.9 seconds sprint to 100 km/h. Along with the power-plant from the TDF, it also gets the four-wheel steering.

The car's exterior design is what sets it apart from the F12tdf. Inspired by the classic 275 GT model of the 1960s, it features sleeker headlights and a more rounded grille as part an overall softer design. The headlight position, door mirrors and windscreen are the same as those of the F12tdf, however, as are the interior components.


Share
Tags Ferrari
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Ferrari

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.