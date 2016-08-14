Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Mercedes-Amg Video The Mercedes-AMG GT R Is Faster Than A Ferrari 488 Around 'The Ring'

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Is Faster Than A Ferrari 488 Around 'The Ring'

We all knew the hardcore AMG GT R would be really quick on track but if I am completely honest I did not expect this.
10:40:00
Share To:
We all knew the hardcore AMG GT R would be really quick on track but if I am completely honest I did not expect this.

Sport Auto recently took it around the infamous Nurburgring and posted a stunning lap time of 7:10.92. We know it packs 577 horses and we know they have updated the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for faster shifts but it seems the aero bodywork is working wonders for track times.

So in terms of lap time where does it end up? Well for starters it is faster than the likes of the Dodge Viper ACR (7:12.13), Ferrari 488 GTB (7:21.63) and the Lexus LFA Nurburgring Pack (7:14.64) and some of the machines that are quicker than it are the Porsche 918 Spyder, Lamborghini Aventador SV and the Nissan GT-R Nismo so it can be VERY proud of this time.

Share
Tags Mercedes-Amg Video
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Mercedes-Amg Video

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.