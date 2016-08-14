The Mercedes-AMG GT R Is Faster Than A Ferrari 488 Around 'The Ring'

Sport Auto recently took it around the infamous Nurburgring and posted a stunning lap time of 7:10.92. We know it packs 577 horses and we know they have updated the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for faster shifts but it seems the aero bodywork is working wonders for track times.
So in terms of lap time where does it end up? Well for starters it is faster than the likes of the Dodge Viper ACR (7:12.13), Ferrari 488 GTB (7:21.63) and the Lexus LFA Nurburgring Pack (7:14.64) and some of the machines that are quicker than it are the Porsche 918 Spyder, Lamborghini Aventador SV and the Nissan GT-R Nismo so it can be VERY proud of this time.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: