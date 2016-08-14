The Sleek & Sexy Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Revealed

buyers can opt for a multi-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers

the car is considerably bigger

results in more rear legroom, headroom, shoulder room, and more front shoulder room

12.3-inch center screen

ambient LED lighting offers 64 colors

Sport package gets more aggressive front and rear bumpers, side skirts, AMG-style wheels and an AMG steering wheel

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is only scheduled for public debut in January next year but the manufacturer has kindly released all images and info today.It is scheduled to go on sale this summer, with the first models being the E400 and E400 4Matic, both powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 329 horsepower. The transmission is the new 9-speed automatic that is making its way through the lineup. Mercedes says the E400 will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and the E400 4Matic will take 5.5 seconds for that run.The new Coupe is sleek and sexy and the interior looks fantastic with the turbine air vents. We expect an E50 AMG model to come as well, though perhaps at the cost of an E63 AMG.