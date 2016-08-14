The Sleek & Sexy Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Revealed

It is scheduled to go on sale this summer, with the first models being the E400 and E400 4Matic, both powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 329 horsepower. The transmission is the new 9-speed automatic that is making its way through the lineup. Mercedes says the E400 will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and the E400 4Matic will take 5.5 seconds for that run.
- buyers can opt for a multi-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers
- the car is considerably bigger
- results in more rear legroom, headroom, shoulder room, and more front shoulder room
- 12.3-inch center screen
- ambient LED lighting offers 64 colors
- Sport package gets more aggressive front and rear bumpers, side skirts, AMG-style wheels and an AMG steering wheel
The new Coupe is sleek and sexy and the interior looks fantastic with the turbine air vents. We expect an E50 AMG model to come as well, though perhaps at the cost of an E63 AMG.
