This Aston Martin Vulcan Is For Sale For R43 Million





Aston are working on their most mental project to date called the AM-RB 001 but for now the most insane car they have produced is the track-only Vulcan. They only made 25 of these 800 horsepower beasts and one has just popped up for sale at Dick Lovett dealership in the UK. It has a price tag of $3,085,332 which is roughly R43 million and is car number 15 of 25. The car has done only 60km's which was all done at Spa Francorchamps and has been spec'd in Cermaic Grey with blue accents. This particular Aston Martin Vulcan comes complete with three full sets of wheels/tyres including slicks, wets and intermediates.