Currently the most powerful Maserati Levante packs a 430 horsepower V6 but they are also eager to take on the likes of the X5 M and GLE63 S. Maserati has hinted at releasing a hot version of their new SUV which could get the 3.8-litre V8 from the flagship Quattroporte which pushes out 523 horses. Since they have very similar weights, the Levante could sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds to match that of the Quattroporte.
"For sure, we have the engine on the Quattroporte so there is potential, but it has to be justified by volumes," Maserati’s global operations boss Alberto Cavaggioni told Autocar.
Watch Out Super SUV's Hot Maserati Levante In The Pipeline
