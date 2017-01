Initial reports were suggesting that the 2017 BMW M4 Facelift would be getting a slight power hike but this is not the case as it is all limited to optical mods.So what about it looks different? It primarily gets new headlight technology in the form of adaptive full-LED headlights as standard. LED technology also ensures a highly modern appearance and a fresh touch.A number of styling touches have been added to the cabin and the two M4 models feature the updated version of the Navigation system Professional and other ConnectedDrive features. So the Facelift is pretty much no big deal at all.