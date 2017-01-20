2017 Ford GT Pushes Out 647 HP - Has 347 km/h Top Speed

Despite knowing a lot about the car already, Ford Motor Company, has not released any performance specs of it's new GT supercar. Well we can now confirm that the twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 pumps out 647 horsepower (475 kW) at 6,250 rpm. This mid-mounted V6 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Drive is to the rear wheels only, via a limited-slip differential.The top speed is 216 mph (347 km/h), making the GT the fastest production car in Ford history and during testing it proved to be faster than a McLaren 675LT and the Ferrari 458 Speciale around the Calabogie Motorsports Park. The GT clocked a time of 2:09.8 around the 3.1-mile track. The McLaren's time was 2:10.8 and the Ferrari’s 2:12.9.The cars are being built at a rate of 250 per year and the first examples have already been delivered.