2018 Ford Mustang Facelift Leaked - Looks Rather Sad
Not sure how this made it's way onto the web but the facelifted version of the Ford Mustang has been leaked in a full video.
Not sure how this made it's way onto the web but the facelifted version of the Ford Mustang has been leaked in a full video uploaded by Mustang6G. Take one look at it and you will notice that there have been some tweaks to the front end including revised headlamps a redesigned bumper with different openings, and a resculpted hood. Pretty sure you will all agree that it looks like it's sad haha. At the back the tail-lights have been redesigned but have kept the three-unit look and it doesn't look sad at all back there. What are your thoughts on the new look 'Stang?
Post A Comment:
0 comments: