2018 Mini Countryman JCW Tops Range And Packs 228 Horses

Here to complete the Countryman's range is the 228 horsepower John Cooper Works model. As with every other JCW variant in MINI's lineup these days, the performance version of the Countryman uses the familiar 2.0-litre twin-scroll turbo pushing out 228 horses and 350Nm of torque. You can choose to pair it with a 6-speed manual or an optional 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, both linked to a standard all-wheel drive system.Regardless of transmission choice, the Countryman JCW will hit 100km/h in 6.2 seconds, making it 0.8 to 0.9 seconds or a blink of an eye quicker than the Cooper S Countryman. As with other JCW models you get a firmer suspension setup with stronger Brembo brakes. The usual JCW styling elements are showcased too which means it will stand out more on the road.