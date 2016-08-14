2018 Mustang Is Official - The Rock & Ford Give One To An Injured Veteran

The current Ford Mustang has been on the market for 2 and a half years now which means it's time for a mid-life cycle. What this means is a tweaked face courtesy of the new headlights, redesigned front bumper, a wider front grille and a resculpted bonnet that’s 20mm lower. At the back, we see new C-shaped rear light clusters, the diffuser that is now finished in black, and in the GT, a small rear wing.
Other revisions include the addition of an optional digital cluster with a 12-inch screen instead of the traditional analog gauges, offering three separate views –normal, sport and track mode. A new active valve exhaust system allows the driver now to adjust the soundtrack of the V8-equipped versions while Ford has also given the 2018 Mustang a range of active safety systems such as Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and Driver Alert System.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: