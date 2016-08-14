2020 VW Golf GTI To Get Hybrid Help





The next-generation VW Golf GTI is set to adopt a mild hybrid powertrain that promises to boost performance and refinement while reducing fuel consumption and emissions compared with the recently facelifted current model. It will adopt a rather advanced 48V electrical system and integrated starter motor and the changes are also set to make the new model the most powerful series-production Golf GTI yet.The MK8 Golf GTI is still three years away from showing it's face but sources clost to VW R&D boss, Frank Welsch, have revealed that the initial performance targets point to power output similar to that of the 261 hp of the GTI Clubsport. It is also expected to pack the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.