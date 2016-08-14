Powered by Blogger.
AC Schnitzer Kit Makes BMW M2 Look Properly Angry

BMW Abu Dhabi are back with another special Bimmer on their floor and it is non other than an AC Schnitzer equipped Alpine White BMW M2. The aero kit takes its sporty look one step further and in actual fact makes it look pretty damn angry. So what has been fitted to this M2 exactly?

  • Carbon fibre front splitter
  • Carbon fibre side wings
  • Carbon fibre mirror wings
  • Large carbon fibre racing boot wing
  • Carbon fibre rear diffuser
  • AC Schnitzer custom made Sports Exhaust System with matte black quad-tips
  • Fully height-adjustable suspension with compression and rebound setting and lowering by 30 – 40 mm

No word on the power output of this little beast but from previous projects we know that the AC Schnitzer program offers a software mapping that brings the total power output to 420 horsepower, from the standard 365 hp.


 




