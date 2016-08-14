AC Schnitzer Kit Makes BMW M2 Look Properly Angry

- Carbon fibre front splitter
- Carbon fibre side wings
- Carbon fibre mirror wings
- Large carbon fibre racing boot wing
- Carbon fibre rear diffuser
- AC Schnitzer custom made Sports Exhaust System with matte black quad-tips
- Fully height-adjustable suspension with compression and rebound setting and lowering by 30 – 40 mm
No word on the power output of this little beast but from previous projects we know that the AC Schnitzer program offers a software mapping that brings the total power output to 420 horsepower, from the standard 365 hp.
