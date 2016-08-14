Audi A3 Coupe To Take Aim At Mercedes CLA

Don't expect to see it very soon though as the A3 line-up will only be complete at the end of the decade.

Refreshed face with bolder design

Audi's virtual cockpit

Autonomous driving tech

Possibility of electrification / hybrid help





Audi is readying it's all-new A3 range with next hatchback, Sportback and Saloon set to be joined by a sleek new four-door Coupe. Don't expect to see it very soon though as the A3 line-up will only be complete at the end of the decade. Mercedes has enjoyed great success with models like the CLA and CLA shooting brake but Audi want a piece of the pie and the addition of a new A3 variant will take Audi's individual models on sale to a whopping 60 variants by 2020. So what can we expect the all-new A3 range to have?