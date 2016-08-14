Powered by Blogger.
BMW X8 Currently Being Considered

Some of you will know that the very first BMW X7 is in a very early testing phase but according to BMWBlog, they are not stopping there as a BMW X8 luxury truck is currently being evaluated in Munich. There are already a few design proposals on the table and if it gets the green light, then it should hit the market come 2020.

