CEO Of Lamborghini Interested In F1 If Cost Of Entry Falls

Stefano Domenicalli, Lamborghini CEO, would love to see the Italian manufacturer on the F1 grid but has mentioned that it will not be happening anytime soon. He recently spoke to Motoring at the launch of the Aventador S and had the following to say;
"You’re touching a very sensitive part of my heart [but] I want to be very open with you. Today, we have other priorities, and we have to be totally focused on… Tomorrow? Because motorsport will always be part of Lamborghini, if the [F1] motorsport platform will change and we have the solidity as a company… The answer is why not? It could be," .
For now, Lamborghini is extremely focused on the development and impending launch of the Urus SUV. The model is set to become the world’s fastest SUV and will also double the brand's annual sales by the year 2019.
