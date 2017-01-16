Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Be 91kg Lighter and More Powerful Than Hellcat

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with the Included (Race Gas) Button. Tag Some Friends! A photo posted by Kyle - Detroit, MI (@sinister_z07) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

This is going to be one DAMN scary machine considering how insane the current Hellcat is. Not only will pack more power but thanks to the video just released by Dodge, it will also be 91g's lighter. Although the car has not been shown yet, some images have surface on Instagram showing what looks like a modified Hellcat. Last year Vin Diesel spoke about the Fate of The Furious Film and in this clip there are two silver Dodge Challenger's which at the time didn't cause too muc fuss but after comparing the images from Instagram to these, they look like the real deal.Either way, this car will look scary and will be a tyre-shredding, pant-wetting MONSTER! What you see below are just renderings but they are probably very accurate.