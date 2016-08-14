Dodge Viper Fans Aiming To Crowdfund Nurburgring Record Attempt

The production of the Dodge Viper will be coming to an end once and for all in the near future but Viper enthusiasts are gathering together in the hope they can set a production car lap record at The Ring with the Viper ACR Extreme. Back in September 2011, Dodge set a lap record at the famous German circuit with the previous-generation ACR, achieving a blistering time of 7:12.13.
A crowdfunding campaign was started on Go Fund Me last week and it is aiming to raise $159,000 for the record attempt. The campaign says that the Viper Exchange dealership will supply two ACR Extremes for the attempt as well as two successful Viper racing drivers. Although the Viper ACR Extreme has no hybrid assistance like the Porsche 918, it's insanely extreme aero makes it one of the fastest road-legal track machines in the world. Judging by the speed at which the campaign is growing, we should be seeing an attempt in the very near future. What Dodge fans may not know is that the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante has apparently beaten the 918 Spyder's time already but this is all hearsay for now.
