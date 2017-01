Welcome to 2017 petrolheads! Hope you all had a fantastic festive season but let's get back to business with the first #ExoticSpotSA post of 2017. Highlights for this post are; Wayde Van Niekerk's Audi R8 V10 Plus, Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet, Mercedes 300 SL Roadster, RS3 M2 combo, 718 Boxster S in unique spec but this 991.2 Turbo S Cabriolet at Malelane Gate (Kruger National Park) takes the TopSpot.