Two weeks into the magical year that is 2017 and here are the top 25 spots from the week. Remember if you do not submit via email, chances of making the post are slim. Highlights are; Ferrari 599 GTO in Cape Town, pink BMW M4, Lamborghini Huracan Avio, Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet, Lamborghini Murcielago 40th Anniversary Edition, Huracan X 430 Scuderia Combo and this awesome Bavarian combo of the M4 GTS and M2.