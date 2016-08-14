Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home ExoticSpotSA South Africa #ExoticSpotSA Week 3 2017

#ExoticSpotSA Week 3 2017

Thanks for all the emails, I think pretty much every single spot this week came from an email submission.
08:00:00
Share To:
Thanks for all the emails, I think pretty much every single spot this week came from an email submission. Highlights are; Ferrari 458 in neat trailer, Lamborghini Aventador on the highway, Mercedes-AMG GT duo in Cape Town, modified BMW 1M, Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe Edition 1, two Porsche 991.2 Turbo S, BMW ///M combo, a stunning 488 Spider fitted with carbon bits and pieces and then this epic Porsche 911 R captured on the highway.

























Share
Tags ExoticSpotSA South Africa
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
ExoticSpotSA South Africa

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.