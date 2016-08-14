The number of submissions are on the rise. Could be at 30 posts per week but don't want to compromise on quality. Highlights for the fourth week of 2017 are; G63 6x6, double Magnus Walker inspired GT3 RS, Mansory SVR with gold Aston, double Superleggera shot, Audi R8 GT Spyder, one insane BMW M collection, Bentayga and 991.2 combo shot and then double trouble Mercedes-AMG C63 S Sedan and C63 S Coupe combo.
#ExoticSpotSA Week 4 2017
