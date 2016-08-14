ExoticSpotSA Week 4 2017

The number of submissions are on the rise. Could be at 30 posts per week but don't want to compromise on quality.

The number of submissions are on the rise. Could be at 30 posts per week but don't want to compromise on quality. Highlights for the fourth week of 2017 are; G63 6x6, double Magnus Walker inspired GT3 RS, Mansory SVR with gold Aston, double Superleggera shot, Audi R8 GT Spyder, one insane BMW M collection, Bentayga and 991.2 combo shot and then double trouble Mercedes-AMG C63 S Sedan and C63 S Coupe combo.