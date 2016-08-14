Faraday Future FF91 Packs 1050HP

Faraday Future is an electric startup company and they have just unveiled their first prototype vehicle called the FF91. They are keen to rival Tesla and they have financial backing from Chinese financial partners LeEco. What they have unveiled is a luxury electric SUV (like the Tesla Model X) but it is not exactly messing around when it comes to performance. It will become the fastest electric car with it's 130kW battery and a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.39 seconds. The electric motors are said to generate the equivalent of 1,050 hp of power. Range will be around 378 miles (608 km) per charge with a home charger allowing a 50 percent recharge in 4.5 hours.It is expected to go into production in early 2018 as "the most technologically advanced" car on the market with a retail price of around $180,000. To take a place in the production line, prospective owners are being asked for a $5,000 refundable deposit. At the moment, there are about 65 000 reservations for the car so they have made a fairly good impact but nowhere near the same impact as Tesla made with it's Model 3 (400 000 in a few weeks).