Ferrari 458 Speciale Destroyed In Texas After Crashing Into 40ft Ravine

13:39:00
What you see below are the remains of a 458 Speciale after it plunged 40 feet into a ravine in Texas. The driver was allegedly under the influence and according to the description from Austin Fire Department, there were TWO passengers in the car at the time of the incident. All three occupants miraculously only suffered minor injuries but the driver of the car, 28-year-old James Allen, was arrested and charged with a DUI. 28 year old + 458 Speciale + drinking = recipe for disaster...




