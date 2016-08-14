Powered by Blogger.
If The McLaren 720S Looks Like This One Can Assume It Is A Winner

We now know that the successor to the 650S will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year
We now know that the successor to the 650S will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year and that it will be named the 720S. What is not known for sure is which power plant it will feature as there are rumors swirling that it could use an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Since we have no pictures or leaks of the car yet, no one really knows what it looks like but a member from McLaren Life forum has come up with these pretty realistic renderings based around the spy shots from last year. It looks like a nice mix between the outgoing 650S and the P1 and will really stand out from it's competitors when the covers come off.



