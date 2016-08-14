Justin Bieber's Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 Fetched R6 Million

There is no denying that Justin Bieber is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet so when one of his rides take the stage at a Barrett-Jackson auction, you can expect the price it fetches to be higher than it should be. Bieber's 458 Italia is not exactly standard as you can tell. It has been fitted with a Liberty Walk body kit, 20-inch Forgiato rims, a Forgiato Blue wrap, and a very expensive sound system.The hammer went down at $434,000 which is not exactly well-priced considering stock ones are changing hands for less than $200,000 but this is a customized, celebrity owned prancing horse. While the bidding was taking place, Bieber stopped it several times by throwing in tickets and backstage passes to one of his shows in the states. Would you part with R6 million to own this piece?