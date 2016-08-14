Kia Stinger GT Is Official And It Packs A 365hp V6

Kia has officially taken the wraps off their new sport saloon called the Stinger GT and it is production ready taking aim at the likes of Mercedes, BMW and Audi.

Long wheelbase allows for spacious cabin

Two turbo-charged options available from launch

2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder which pushes out 255 hp

3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 expected to produce 365 hp

Brand new 8-speed rear-drive auto transmission

Centrifugal Pendulum Absorber (CPA) torque converter to help reduce torsional vibrations

Rear and all-wheel drive options are available with the AWD system getting Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control

Rear-drive vehicles get a mechanical limited slip differential

