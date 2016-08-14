Powered by Blogger.
Kia Stinger GT Is Official And It Packs A 365hp V6

Kia has officially taken the wraps off their new sport saloon called the Stinger GT and it is production ready taking aim at the likes of Mercedes, BMW and Audi.
  • Long wheelbase allows for spacious cabin
  • Two turbo-charged options available from launch
  • 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder which pushes out 255 hp
  • 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 expected to produce 365 hp
  • Brand new 8-speed rear-drive auto transmission
  • Centrifugal Pendulum Absorber (CPA) torque converter to help reduce torsional vibrations
  • Rear and all-wheel drive options are available with the AWD system getting Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control
  • Rear-drive vehicles get a mechanical limited slip differential





