Lamborghini Huracan Performante Rumored To Be Fastest Lambo Ever

There is a lot of noise about the new hardcore Huracan that will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show and according to Motoring , it is rumored to be the fastest Lamborghini ever made. It will be called the Huracan Performante and thanks to an increase in power, cutting edge aerodynamics and as much as a 100kg diet, it has apparently beaten the Porsche 918's time around the Nurburgring.Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini's head of research and development, confirmed that the hard-charging V10 Huracan Performante is already faster around the Nurburgring than its Aventador Superveloce (SV) counterpart.