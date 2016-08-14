There is a lot of noise about the new hardcore Huracan that will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show and according to Motoring, it is rumored to be the fastest Lamborghini ever made. It will be called the Huracan Performante and thanks to an increase in power, cutting edge aerodynamics and as much as a 100kg diet, it has apparently beaten the Porsche 918's time around the Nurburgring.
Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini's head of research and development, confirmed that the hard-charging V10 Huracan Performante is already faster around the Nurburgring than its Aventador Superveloce (SV) counterpart.
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Rumored To Be Fastest Lambo Ever
It has apparently beaten the Porsche 918's time around the Nurburgring.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: