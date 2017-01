Lamborghini Urus SUV Will Be Their First Model In Their Hybrid Future

The upcoming Lamborghini Urus is their first mass-produced SUV and it will also pave the way for the new adoption of turbo's and electrification in future models. Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani recently spoke with Car Advice and he confirmed that the Urus will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and that similar technologies will be employed into the brand’s future super sports cars."It is fair to say, the Urus will be the first Lamborghini that will adopt a PHEV system. A PHEV system is currently ideal for packaging in an SUV platform, but the technology right now doesn’t allow us to set up a super sports car with PHEV the way we would like to," Reggiani said.