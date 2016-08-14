The upcoming Lamborghini Urus is their first mass-produced SUV and it will also pave the way for the new adoption of turbo's and electrification in future models. Lamborghini R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani recently spoke with Car Advice and he confirmed that the Urus will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and that similar technologies will be employed into the brand’s future super sports cars.
"It is fair to say, the Urus will be the first Lamborghini that will adopt a PHEV system. A PHEV system is currently ideal for packaging in an SUV platform, but the technology right now doesn’t allow us to set up a super sports car with PHEV the way we would like to," Reggiani said.
Lamborghini Urus SUV Will Be Their First Model In Their Hybrid Future
The Urus will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain
