Liberty Walk Unveil Their Ferrari 488 GTB Widebody Project

Ferrari purists look away now! The 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon was on this weekend and considering the automotive culture over there, it was the perfect opportunity for Liberty Walk to showcase their latest widebody project, the Ferrari 488 GTB. If you do not know by know, Liberty Walk is a Japanese aftermarket tuner that has made a name for itself by dropping the suspension on high-end exotic supercars and fitting extra-wide body kits. This particular kit is not for the faint hearted but then again, Liberty Walk are not after clients who are not brave enough for these substantial modifications. What are your thoughts on this?