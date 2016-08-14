Lime Green Brabus 650 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate Is Not Subtle

If you like performance but don't like to be noticed, then Brabus is not the tuner for you especially when you take one look at this Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate. The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate in stock form will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. This is thanks to the 510 horsepower pumping out of the biturbo V8.With the Brabus 650 tune, output increases to 641 hp and the 0-100 km/h sprint time drops to 3.8 seconds. Top speed also gets a bump, as this family Estate will get you all the way up to 320 km/h.Cosmetically, it is rather bright but the green does look good on the hot estate. The twin black stripes run the full length of the car and in my honest opinion, they are slight overkill. The rear diffuser, spoiler, mirror covers and front spoiler are all carbon fiber, while every inscription on the car is now black - which makes sense since chrome doesn't mix all that well with lime green.