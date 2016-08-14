Limited Edition Honda Civic Type R Black Edition For UK Only

black interior with red accents

red end plates for the rear wing

same turbocharged 2.0-litre VTEC four-cylinder petrol, producing 306bhp





What you see below is the Honda Civic Type R Black Edition and it is a limited edition that marks the end of the road for the ninth generation Civic. There will only be 100 units built and they are only available to the UK. Production of the Type R at the Japanese marque’s Swindon factory is now over, and the Wiltshire plant is now gearing up to manufacture the new tenth generation Civic ahead of it going on sale in the UK in March. What does this Type R Black Edition get you?