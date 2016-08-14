Mcchip-DKR Pump More Power Into Lamborghini Aventador SV

The Lambo Aventador SV really does not need any help in the performance department but Mcchip-DKR disagree with this after they have taken it to the gym.A Level 2 software upgrade and catalytic replacement pipes equips the Italian supercar with a bigger bite. Output is up to 781 HP and 731 Nm of torque, meaning an extra 41 HP and 41 Nm of torque, pushed to all four corners. The tuner doesn't disclose any acceleration figures, but for what it's worth, the standard Aventador SV hits 100km/h (62mph) in just 2.8 seconds. The cost of this power upgrade? At €11,990 ($12,635), these upgrades definitely do not come cheap, but with prices for used Aventador SVs hovering above $500,000, it's pocket change for owners.