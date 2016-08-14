Powered by Blogger.
Mercedes-AMG Hypercar Will Be Called the AMG Project ONE

Mercedes-AMG Hypercar Will Be Called the AMG Project ONE

It remains to be seen if this will also be the name for the final production version.
09:03:00
Mercedes-AMG just confirmed the AMG hypercar is named the AMG Project ONE. It remains to be seen if this will also be the name for the final production version of the AMG hypercar but it is a good start.

The Mercedes-AMG Hypercar is probably one of the most fascinating two seaters to ever hit the road. The highly efficient and powerful Formula One World Champion drivetrain accompanied by a purely electric and wheel selective front axle drive concept is expected to develop a combined system power of more than 1,000 hp. It is a project that sets a spectacular milestone on the way to the future of Mercedes-AMG. The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE will celebrate its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.


